Kelly Ellard, the woman convicted of killing Victoria teen Reena Virk in 1997, has had her day parole extended for six months.

Parole Board of Canada documents show that Ellard, who has legally changed her name to Kerry Marie Sim, was granted the extension on Jan. 9, 2019.

The board said Ellard has been meeting all requirements of her parole, which was initially granted in November 2017.

It also noted that a social worker stated Ellard was providing good care for a child she gave birth to while serving her sentence.

While her behaviour when she was first sent to jail was "problematic initially," the board said Ellard's potential to reintegrate into society is "high."

"It was noted that you made gains in your target areas and have been able to use multiple skills to deal effectively with life stressors including media coverage, loss of employment and family conflict," the board said.

All her parole conditions remain in effect, including a blanket ban on possessing or consuming drugs and alcohol, not associating with anyone involved in criminal activity or substance abuse, having no direct or indirect contact with Virk's family and following a treatment program arranged by a parole supervisor.

Ellard is currently serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of Virk more than two decades ago.

On Nov. 14, 1997, Virk was swarmed and beaten by other teenagers including Ellard underneath Victoria's Craigflower Bridge. She and Warren Glowatski then followed Virk and drowned her in the Gorge Waterway. Glowatski was also convicted of second-degree murder and later granted full parole