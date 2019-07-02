

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria whale watching group was treated to a rare sight last week.

Whale watchers aboard an Eagle Wing Whale Watching Tours vessel spotted orca calf T46B6 jumping out of the water in the Salish Sea on June 24.

Not only did they get to witness a marvel of nature, they were also able to determine the sex of the whale.

The differing colour patterns of male and female orcas and the presence of mammary slits used for nursing helped researchers identify the calf as a girl.