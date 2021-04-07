VICTORIA -- A local rock-and-roll musician says he's stunned after winning a recent $1-million lottery prize.

Victoria rocker Scott Murcheson recently learned he won the million-dollar prize for a Feb. 26 Lotto Max draw. According to the BC Lottery Corporation, Murcheson was with his sister when he learned he had bought a winning ticket.

"Finding out I was a winner was completely shocking," he told the BCLC. "I'm still in shock."

Murcheson, lead guitarist of the Victoria-based band, MK5, purchased his winning ticket at the Victoria Loft pub in the Burnside Gorge area.

"I thought, 'Why not?' I feel like you have to buy a ticket to win," he said.

The rocker now plans to spend some of his winnings on a new guitar and amp. He says he also plans to gift some of the windfall to family and friends.

"I can’t really describe how it feels, but it is like nothing else – it’s a crazy feeling," he said.

Meanwhile, a winning $1-million lottery ticket that was purchased in Sooke was still unclaimed as of March 25, according to the BCLC.