VICTORIA -- Someone on Vancouver Island is a million dollars richer this week and might not know it yet.

A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was bought in Sooke but the $1-million prize is still unclaimed.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation tells CTV News the guaranteed million-dollar prize ticket was drawn Wednesday.

The BCLC says it won’t reveal the exact location where the ticket was bought until the winner comes forward to claim their prize.

Earlier this month, a $1-million lottery prize on northern Vancouver Island had gone a full year without being claimed.

The winning ticket number for Wednesday’s $1-million draw is 14891179-01.