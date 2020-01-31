VICTORIA -- The latest bout of wet, windy weather is proving formidable for much of Vancouver Island as conditions intensify in many areas Friday.

Just before 3 p.m., a rash of power outages were reported to BC Hydro, with over 7,000 customers in the dark from Saanich to Port Alberni.

BC Ferries also faced harsh conditions as it cancelled multiple sailings due to high winds in the afternoon.

In Sooke, a man narrowly escaped disaster as he watched a tree crush a company vehicle.

Stephanie Merlo says her father-in-law was about to step into his work truck on Ella Road when a massive tree uprooted and landed on the vehicle.

“He had to run away quickly,” Stephanie told CTV Vancouver Island. “I think the truck is written off. The windshield is smashed and the hood is caved in.”

Meanwhile, much of Vancouver Island is bracing for heavy rainfall as meteorologists with Environment Canada predict as many as 150 millimetres of rain to fall on the western and inland regions of the island by Saturday morning.

“This atmospheric river, the fifth of the month, is the juiciest,” said federal meteorologist Armel Castellan. “It has really delivered.”

The atmospheric river is expected to hit the island overnight as a system of subtropical moisture moves in. The weather service is warning that flash floods and washouts are possible near rivers, creeks and culverts, especially in low-lying areas.

West Vancouver Island is also facing strong winds of up to 80 km/h that may cause damage throughout the day. The winds are expected to ease to between 40 km/h and 60 km/h by Friday night.

The latest updates on Environment Canada's weather alerts can be found online here.