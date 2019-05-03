

CTV Vancouver Island





South Island students are joining others across Canada today in a nation-wide school walkout in support for stronger climate change policies.

Hundreds of students marched through Victoria's streets and eventually gathered at the B.C. legislature Friday morning, carrying signs and demonstrating their commitment to building a more environmentally sustainable future.

Students across B.C. and in dozens of cities and towns across Canada were being urged to cut classes to make their voices heard.

Similar rallies were planned for Prince George, Kelowna, Revelstoke, Nelson and Nanaimo.

The largest gatherings, however, were planned for Metro Vancouver, where up to 5,000 students are expected at various locations.

Vancouver students intend to gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the downtown core and also stage a 45-minute march through city streets.