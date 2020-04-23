VICTORIA -- If nurses on Vancouver Island weren’t doing enough in the midst of a global pandemic, now some are asking that gifts intended for them be sent to the less fortunate instead.

A nurse from Victoria General Hospital has connected with the Mustard Seed food bank in downtown Victoria to launch an initiative to funnel donations to those in need.

The nurse, who is a friend of staff members at the outreach organization, has asked to remain anonymous.

In a text to the food bank, the nurse wrote, “Everyone is being so kind to us and delivering food and all I can think about is the single income families and single parents and folks living at or below the poverty line.”

To honour this nurse’s selfless thought, the Mustard Seed has set up a donation link which honours local medical heroes and supports Vancouver Island’s most vulnerable populations.

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the largest food bank in the capital region has seen a 15 per cent jump in usership.

The Mustard Seed is in desperate need of volunteers, and also food and financial donations as demand has risen sharply.

Visit the Mustard Seed's website here if you’d like to honour a local health care worker and also support the food bank.

Donations of food, new socks and underwear can also be dropped off at the Queens Avenue food bank, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.