COURTENAY -- RCMP in the Comox Valley say they impounded six vehicles in a six-day period – all for excessive speeding.

The RCMP's municipal traffic unit and frontline members issued fines for speeding between $368 and $483 to motorists who sped between May 15 and 20. Each of the drivers also had their vehicles impounded for seven days.

"We are out in the Comox Valley looking for these excessive speeders," said Comox Valley RCMP municipal traffic unit officer Brad Matchett.

Matchett says some drivers have required a reminder about driving over the past few months.

"There have been fewer vehicles on our roads since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, our commitment to keeping the roads safe has not changed, nor have the consequences for driving dangerously," he said.

Police say that drivers were caught speeding in these areas:

Ryan Road: 107 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

Inland Island Highway: 148 km/h in a 90 km/h zone

Guthrie Road: 97 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

Lazo Road: 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

Lazo Road: 107 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

Anderton Road: 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

Mounties add that in one of the Lazo Road incidents, an operator was riding a motorcycle without a motorcycle license.

Moreover, on Anderton Road, the speeding driver also earned a three-day license suspension for alcohol consumption.