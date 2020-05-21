VICTORIA -- A Duncan man had his vehicle impounded and is facing a hefty fine after he was caught travelling roughly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit early Tuesday morning.

According to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, officers spotted the vehicle driving northbound along the Trans-Canada Highway near Cowichan Bay Road in Duncan just before 3:30 a.m.

Mounties say that an officer was travelling southbound when they spotted the car driving towards them at high speed.

The officer then used a radar gun to the measure the vehicle’s speed and recorded the car travelling at approximately 180 km/h in an 80 km/h highway zone.

Police then pulled over the vehicle and issued the driver a $483 excessive speeding ticket, which also comes with three demerit points on a driver’s licence.

The man’s vehicle was also impounded for seven days, as is protocol whenever a driver is found to be driving over 40 km/h above a posted speed limit.

"We are out patrolling the highways at all hours of the day and we encourage everyone to drive responsibly so as to arrive safely at your destination," said Cpl. Lougheed, road supervisor for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.