

CTV Vancouver Island





A Vancouver Island man has been handed a five-year ban on owning animals after his dog nearly died from a flea infestation, the BC SPCA says.

Gary Kenneth Bob of Lantzville was also fined $250 after his senior terrier-cross dog, Rascal, suffered severe blood loss due to the thousands of fleas covering his body.

BC SPCA constables seized Rascal in 2017 and said he was also malnourished, weak and could barely stand.

"Poor Rascal had lost approximately 85 per cent of his blood and his emaciated body was so anemic that he needed immediate blood transfusions and other medical attention to save his life," BC SPCA's chief enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said in a statement.

Rascal was nursed back to health over several months in SPCA care and adopted by a couple who were fostering him. The SPCA says he unfortunately passed away this year.

"Rascal had an amazing life in his new home, despite having some ongoing health issues," said Moriarty. "He sadly passed away earlier this year from natural causes, but in the final phase of his life he was surrounded by so much love and attention."

Before he died, Rascal was bestowed the SPCA's Animal Courage Award for his resilience through the painful ordeal.

Moriarty says the case puts a spotlight on proper flea protection for pets.

"People should be aware that fleas feed on blood and it can be extremely dangerous for their pets," she said.