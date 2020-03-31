VICTORIA -- Island Health’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Richard Stanwick, is offering several tips on what to do if you spot people in the community not adhering to physical distancing guidelines.

Physical distancing has been ordered by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and requires that people remain at least two metres apart from one another while out in the community to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Stanwick says that it is important for all Vancouver Islanders to do their part, but understands that it is a dramatic change from everyday life.

“We’re asking people to make a very significant degree of behavioural change,” he said in a video released by Island Health.

“I recognize it’s difficult, but people and communities need to work together to reduce the spread of this virus.”

Stanwick says that if you see people gathering together, or not practising physical distancing, then you can suggest that they check out the BC Centre for Disease Control website to learn more about COVID-19 and the importance of physical distancing.

If the suggestion does not persuade the group to disperse, Stanwick suggests filing a report to the RCMP online.

If your local RCMP detachment does not have online reporting available, Island Health suggests that you call your local police department’s non-emergency line.

“Please be kind in how you approach others,” said Stanwick.

The island’s top doctor adds that municipal bylaw officers are now allowed to enforce physical distancing orders, and Island Health environmental health officers are able to enforce orders on restaurants and personal service establishments, like spas or tattoo parlours.

On Monday, Henry said that the next two weeks would be critical in B.C.’s attempt to "flatten the curve" and urged all residents to practise physical distancing and stay home as much as possible.

“Thank you for doing your part to protect yourself, your family and the community,” said Stanwick.