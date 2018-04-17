

Kennedy Schmidt, CTV Vancouver Island





A Washington Capitals player gave new meaning to the phrase "Good things come to those who wait" in a playoff game warm-up earlier this week.

During the Washington Capitals' warmup prior to Game 3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a little girl banged on the glass desperate to snatch a souvenir puck.

Capitals forward and Campbell River's own Brett Connolly spotted the young fan decked out in Capitals gear and wasn’t about to let her go home empty-handed.

Connolly fetched her a puck and chucked it over only to have it handed to a young boy standing directly beside her.

The girls face said it all and her heartbreaking disappointment sent Connolly for another.

A second attempt over the glass marked a second miss as the puck went to a boy on the other side of the girl.

Determined, the 25-year-old banged on the glass in front of the girl to show his intended target and went back for another puck.

After a couple attempts to get it over, the puck successfully landed in the promised hands of the young girl.

The fan’s face lit up in a contagious smile and she proved to be the only one walking out with a victory that night, as the Capitals were defeated 4-5.

Praise for Connolly and the tenacious girl has poured in on social media:

