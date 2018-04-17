Island-born NHL player going viral for touching gesture at playoff game
Kennedy Schmidt, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 6:34PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 6:54PM PDT
A Washington Capitals player gave new meaning to the phrase "Good things come to those who wait" in a playoff game warm-up earlier this week.
During the Washington Capitals' warmup prior to Game 3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a little girl banged on the glass desperate to snatch a souvenir puck.
Capitals forward and Campbell River's own Brett Connolly spotted the young fan decked out in Capitals gear and wasn’t about to let her go home empty-handed.
Connolly fetched her a puck and chucked it over only to have it handed to a young boy standing directly beside her.
The girls face said it all and her heartbreaking disappointment sent Connolly for another.
A second attempt over the glass marked a second miss as the puck went to a boy on the other side of the girl.
Determined, the 25-year-old banged on the glass in front of the girl to show his intended target and went back for another puck.
After a couple attempts to get it over, the puck successfully landed in the promised hands of the young girl.
The fan’s face lit up in a contagious smile and she proved to be the only one walking out with a victory that night, as the Capitals were defeated 4-5.
Praise for Connolly and the tenacious girl has poured in on social media:
Connolly tossed a puck to my daughter a few weeks ago for her birthday. Very much appreciate his generosity.— Greg Contaoi (@MrRoberts22) April 16, 2018
This made her night and made mine in the process. #heartmelter #happygirl #ALLCAPS— Shane Gagne (@ShaneGagne76) April 15, 2018
At the end of the day, this is what being a professional athlete is about!— Lee Bellomy (@nerdoutonAV) April 16, 2018