OYSTER RIVER -- Investigators are returning to the scene of a fire that destroyed a workshop in Oyster River Thursday to try to determine the cause of the blaze.

Oyster River Fire Rescue members were called to Wimbledon Road 3:30 a.m. after a neighbour spotted a large fire. When crews arrived they found the shed engulfed in flames, according to Oyster River Fire Chief Bruce Green.

"The crews arrived quickly and got a quick knockdown and contained the fire," Green says.

While the building is largely destroyed, a boat and RV that were located on either side of the structure were saved and only received minor damage.

"The shed is standing but it's probably going to be a write-off," Green says. "The front half is done, everything inside of it is done."

Investigators will be back Thursday afternoon to determine what caused the fire. Green says the fire is not considered suspicious.