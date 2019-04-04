

The BC Coroners service will investigate the death of a 33-year-old man found unresponsive in a Victoria jail cell.

Bradley Gregory Martins Graham died March 6, 2016 after he was found unresponsive while incarcerated at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre.

He was pronounced dead at Victoria General Hospital.

Coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding Graham's death.

The public inquest will be held at 9:30 a.m. on May 21 at the Victoria Law Courts.

The jury will make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances in the future. The jury will not find fault or assign legal responsibility for Graham's death.