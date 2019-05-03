

CTV Vancouver Island





Authorities are investigating an assault at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre Friday.

BC Corrections confirmed to CTV News that the assault occurred between inmates at the Wilkinson Road jail in Saanich. Injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police investigators were seen entering the jail Friday afternoon.

A visitor outside the jail told CTV News the corrections centre was under lockdown.

Privacy laws and security requirements prevent the agency from offering specifics about the incident at this time, BC Corrections said.

On March 29, corrections officers protested outside the jail to bring attention to rapidly increasing incidents of violence inside.