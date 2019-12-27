VICTORIA -- The West Shore RCMP have launched an impaired driving investigation after a single vehicle rolled over on the Malahat highway, snarling traffic Friday morning.

Mounties say they received reports of the crash at approximately 11:09 a.m. on a shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway heading southbound, just south of Goldstream Provincial Park.

Once officers arrived, they found a 2014 Jeep Wrangler off the side of the highway, which had rolled over and hit a rock wall, stopping the vehicle on its driver side.

Police say the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and that they were uninjured in the crash.

Investigators now suspect that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the rollover and have launched an impaired driving investigation.

At the scene, police issued the driver an immediate roadside prohibition and had their vehicle towed.

Mounties say that both the north and southbound lanes of the Malahat were shut down for approximately 40 minutes while emergency crews attended the scene.

Roughly one hour after the crash, northbound traffic could be seen backed to as far as Millstream Road.

“Thankfully no one was injured in this collision,” said the West Shore RCMP in a news release Friday.