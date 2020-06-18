VICTORIA -- Hundreds of people are expected to gather on the lawn of the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Thursday to honour the memory of an Indigenous Vancouver Island woman shot dead by police in New Brunswick.

Chantel Moore, 26, died June 4 after a police officer in Edmundston, NB, arrived at her home to perform a wellness check. Police say the arriving officer encountered a woman with a knife and shot her.

The gathering will be part-vigil and part-demonstration, as organizers say they intend to "acknowledge racism and police brutality as it relates to Indigenous communities in Canada."

A probe into the shooting is being conducted by Quebec's independent police investigation agency. New Brunswick does not have its own agency to investigate incidents involving police.

Moore had recently moved to New Brunswick to be with her mother and daughter and to go to college.

A Facebook page for the event asks attendees to respect social distancing and wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The gathering is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.