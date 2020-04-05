VANCOUVER -- Police in British Columbia's capital say they were forced to evacuate multiple floors of an apartment building Friday night because residents were engaged in a confrontation over the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department told CTV News Vancouver Island officers were called to the building in the 800 block of Fisgard Street - between Blanshard and Douglas streets - just after 8 p.m. Friday.

The caller said some people in the building had been displaying symptoms of the coronavirus, and that a resident had confronted other residents for failing to self-isolate, according to police.

During the confrontation, one of the residents produced a firearm, police said.

When officers arrived, they evacuated the affected floors and identified the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident. Police said they seized two replica firearms, and no one was injured in the incident.

"This is an example of how not to handle social isolation concerns," the Victoria police spokesperson said in an email.

Anyone in Victoria who has such concerns should call City of Victoria Bylaw Services at 250-361-0215, police said. Bylaw officers can also be reached by email at bylawservices@victoria.ca.

Friday's incident remains under investigation, police said.