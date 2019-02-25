

CTV Vancouver Island





Reports of a Walmart setting up shop in the old Sears space at Hillside Mall are unfounded, according to the shopping centre's management company.

The executive vice-president of Bentall Kennedy, the company that oversees the shopping centre, debunked claims that Walmart would become a tenant in a statement to CTV News.

"It’s not true, there is no deal done," said Wayne Popowich.

Popowich also told CTV News he has no idea where reports of the Walmart came from, and that Bentall Kennedy was still looking at several options to lease the space.

He said the company would not comment further on whether Walmart was even being considered as a tenant, and would only provide an update if a deal was done.

The Hillside Mall Sears shut down in January 2018 after a 65-year run, as the retail chain shuttered all of its remaining Canadian locations.