VICTORIA -- A driver escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when his vehicle struck a power pole, bringing wood and wires crashing down onto his car south of Fanny Bay.

Highway 19 remains closed in both directions as crews deal with the wreckage.

UPDATE - CLOSED - #BCHwy19A - Vehicle incident between Mystery Beach Rd and Brean Rd. Slow down and watch for traffic control in the area. Next update at 12:30 PM. For more info please check: https://t.co/LD0pbEPqYI — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 18, 2019

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. when the northbound vehicle hit the pole along a straight stretch near Mystery Beach Road.

According to the Union Bay fire chief, the driver did the correct thing by remaining inside the vehicle when he noticed power lines had been brought down in the crash.

"The driver stayed in the vehicle, which he should do because of the power line coming down around the vehicle," said Chief Ian Ham.

"The damage to the pole isn't characteristic of a super high-speed impact – kind of a regular road speed – swerved to miss a deer, he said."