VICTORIA – Environment Canada is warning powerful winds are expected to slam southern Vancouver Island Friday with gusts topping near 90 km/h.



Around 8:30 a.m. the national weather agency issued a wind warning for the Greater Victoria region.



The strongest winds are expected to hit areas skirting the Strait of Juan de Fuca.



Environment Canada said westerly gusts could range between 70 km/h to 90 km/h. Experts said the wind comes on the back of a strong cold front moving across the south coast.



Islanders are warned that loose objects might be thrown by strong gusts. Weak tree branches are also a point of concern for Environment Canada officials.