VICTORIA -- This year marks a big milestone for a Victoria jazz club, and it's are throwing a virtual party to celebrate.

Hermann’s Jazz Club is celebrating its 40th anniversary Friday night with a livestream show and its first-ever album release.

The album, called “Cheers to 40 Years,” features a collection of tracks performed by musicians who played the club back in 1981 and continue to this day.

Artists featured on the album include Toni Blodgett, Tom Vickery, Lloyd Arntzen, Don Leppard, Hugh Barkley, Nori MacFarlane, Ernie Cockayne and Al Pease.

Numerous nationally and internationally acclaimed acts have graced the Hermann’s stage over the years.

Last year, the club had to shut its doors to the public due to COVID-19, but it continued to livestream jazz bands six nights a week, all supported by donations.

The club has produced more than 360 shows so far and says it owes its success to its many dedicated customers and their donations

“They have rallied around us, absolutely, to maintain this as part of the community,” said Nichola Walkden, executive director of the Arts On View Society

“People are really dedicated to it, and these musicians that are preforming for our 40th anniversary have been playing this room for 40 years. For 40 years they’ve been preforming this music and entertaining this audience. We’ve have innumerable customers who have been coming for that length of time as well.”

Friday’s anniversary show starts at 7 p.m. on You Tube and is by donation. More information can be found on the Hermann’s Jazz Club website.