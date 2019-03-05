

Adam Lee, CTV Vancouver Island





The Jazz on View Society has signed an offer to lease and operate Hermann’s Jazz Club in Victoria for the next five years.

The agreement is contingent on raising $75,000 for improvements and a deposit on the lease in the next six weeks. Operation of Hermann's as well as the neighbouring View Street Social pub will be transferred to the non-profit society effective May 1.

Co-owner Stephan Nieweler feels a sense of relief over the new agreement.

"It's been a rewarding experience to get to this point, to know that it's in good hands going forward that the legacy my father left behind will continue as a friendly place where musicians and music lovers of all ages can come together," said Nieweler. "I'm confident this group will take it forward and be very successful."

In 2017, the Jazz on View Society launched a campaign to raise $3 million to purchase the property and keep Hermann's open, but they were only able to raise about $25,000 towards the goal. The new agreement is one step closer to making the non-profit society's mandate a reality.

“This in an important step in implementing the society’s vision to preserve Hermann’s Jazz Club, carrying forward Hermann’s amazing legacy, and to create a community-based centre, 'Arts on View,' for the performing arts in Victoria,” said Jazz on View Society Chairman Bill Turner.

Last July, Stephan and his brother Edward took control of the facility through legal action against their sister and minority owner Ingrid Reid, who had been running Hermann's for about a year. Nieweler says that legal process has concluded.

"We were in quite a dire situation in July, and I had to step in or it would have all fallen apart," said Nieweler. "As we stabilized it, we were starting to talk about looking at what a longer term structure might look like and that's when Jazz on View added some new faces with some great talent, and we were able to come to an agreement over time."

A new crowdfunding campaign has been started to reach the society's $75,000 goal on GoFundMe. If the goal is met, agreement will run through April 2024 with an option to renew the leased for an additional five years.

Hermann's Jazz Club was founded in 1981 by Hermann Nieweler, who died in 2015. It is the longest continuously operated jazz club in Canada.