The wife of a man who went missing nearly two months ago in the Cowichan Valley has renewed her plea for help finding him.

Tonya Kilmer spoke at her first public news conference Friday to ask the public to continue to look for her missing husband, 41-year-old Ben Kilmer.

"We are devastated. We are broken without this man. He is our everything, the core of our family. His love for us is unwavering, his devotion is unquestionable," said Tonya, shaking with emotion. "His loss has shaken us to the core, and I need our love to shake you also so that no one remains silent."

Ben's electrician work van was found running on the side of Cowichan Lake Road on May 16, with blood found inside.

Despite multiple searches by police, search and rescue crews and volunteers, along with an intense campaign of posters and billboard ads, there have been no other traces of the missing father.

Police say it's too early to know whether foul play is involved in the case, but maintain it is not linked to the disappearances of Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald, who also vanished May 16. The pair was later found dead near Ucluelet and their deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

RCMP echoed Tonya's plea for help Friday, asking homeowners in the Cowichan Valley area to stay vigilant in keeping an eye out for him.

"Check your outbuildings and the surrounding areas for any signs that Ben may have been there," said Island District RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Tammy Douglas. "Sometimes even a small piece of information might be very important to an investigation like this."

Although 51 days have passed since Ben went missing, his wife is holding onto the hope that he may still be found alive.

"My hope is abundant," she said. "I keep hoping and seeing everyday him walking through that door."

She says her husband has zest for life and is an adoring father to their children, ages five and three.

"This man would come home and tickle our children until they couldn't laugh anymore," she said. "I honestly don't know how to live without him."

Aside from the public plea, Kilmer's family is also asking the public to stop spreading rumours about what may have happened to him.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Kilmer family said a number of false rumours have circulated suggesting that Ben has been found or his whereabouts are known.

"These statements are all false. Ben remains missing and we continue to search for him," the statement said. "We kindly request that the public wait for further comment to come from authorized sources, namely the RCMP, Ben’s family, or our official spokesperson, Shannon Wiest."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.