VICTORIA -- Workers are back on the job at a downtown Victoria construction site Thursday after a temporary stoppage due to air quality concerns.

Some workers had reported feeling a burning sensation in their eyes and throat, prompting a response from the Capital Regional District hazmat team.

First responders, including police, firefighters and paramedics, responded to the scene Thursday afternoon, stopping all traffic through the area.

The hazmat team inspected the air quality at the site and found no issues with it.

The building site, located at 1440 Quadra St., was temporarily evacuated and the 1400-block of Quadra Street was closed to traffic.

Traffic was moving smoothly again by 2:30 p.m.