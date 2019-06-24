

Should it stay or should it go? The province has launched an online survey asking British Columbians to weigh in on the future of daylight saving time.

While most parts of B.C. currently "spring forward" by moving clocks ahead one hour for the spring and summer months, the survey asks whether the time change should be observed year-round.

The survey follows some U.S. states' decisions to move ahead with permanent daylight saving time, including Washington State and California.

"As our neighbours in the western United States move toward permanent daylight saving time, it's a good time to think about what will work best for British Columbia," B.C. Premier John Horgan said in a statement. "I invite people to consider our options and take part in an online survey that will help us decide whether to leave things as they are or if it's time to make a change."

British Columbians can cast their vote on of the two following options between June 24 and July 19:

B.C. continues the practice of changing our clocks bi-annually; or B.C. adopts year-round observance of Daylight Saving Time.

The survey also includes information on the history of daylight saving time in B.C. and what impacts moving to a permanent system would have.

Participants are also able to weigh in on how the change might affect key industries like agriculture and transportation.

"I know many people will have strong preferences on this complex question, and this is an opportunity to express them and help government decide our next steps," Horgan said.

A poll released earlier this year suggested 60 per cent of B.C. residents don't know why the time-saving measure began.

BC Hydro has said studies indicate the day's impact on electricity use is actually insignificant or non-existent.