Mounties in Duncan are asking the public to keep an eye out for two antique chainsaws that were recently stolen from a museum in their city.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say someone broke into the BC Forest Discovery Centre sometime overnight between Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 and stole the chainsaws.

The two saws are a 1958 McCulloch "Super 44" and a 1962 McCulloch "Mac 15," police said. They are part of the centre's chainsaw exhibit. Each one is yellow with some rust and signs of wear.

In an RCMP release, discovery centre manager Chris Gale said the saws are part of a collection amassed by the centre's founder, Gerry Wellburn, and his son Vern.

"Both are very rare and part of our extensive and popular chainsaw exhibit," Gale said. "They really have no value to anyone but a collector and we are unlikely to find replacements. We are always amazed at the support we receive from our community and we hope that people will be on the lookout for our missing items."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or cowichancrimestoppers.com.