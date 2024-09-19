'Seems very political': Greater Victoria teachers surprised by ministerial order on student safety

In a rare move, the Greater Victoria School District Board of Education has been slapped with a ministerial order from the province requiring it to update a student safety plan – drawing concern around political posturing leading up to an election.

“We’re totally blindsided by the ministry on this one,” says Greater Victoria Teachers Association president Carolyn Howe.

“We are begging the ministry to support our schools and to support safety through the provision of resources. They are well aware of what schools need and what we don’t have. This kind of response seems very political.”

B.C.’s minister of education and child care issued the order under the School Act on Tuesday, insisting that the board collaborate with its south island police departments to create a co-ordinated safety plan. The plan must address gang activity, safety concerns, crime prevention and crisis response within the district’s schools.

“We have heard concerns from the community and we share them,” says minister Rachna Singh. “All students, teachers and staff should feel safe at school. This happens best when we work together.”

Victoria and Saanich police chiefs have flagged gang recruitment concerns – and want to see school liaison officers reinstated.

“We have seen students in our local schools get into vehicles with these gang members,” says Saanich Police Department Chief Dean Duthie.

“In that one instance that I’m referring to, in particular, that gang member has since been killed in the gang conflict within the Lower Mainland.”

The board formally removed school liaison officers in June 2023 after years of review, saying some students and staff don’t feel safe with police in schools.

“Those concerns are real," says Duthie. "And those are voices that we have to pay attention to and listen to. And by listening to these voices we can come up with really powerful, impactful solutions that address them."

In a statement to the community, the board says: “Our school district has consistently prioritized and remains committed to safety in schools and wishes to recognize the many partners we continue to work with to co-ordinate safety plans and enhance communication protocols.”

The group says it has asked south island police for any copies of police policies and procedures related to vulnerable populations; data around gang recruitment and other criminal activity dating back to 2015; and data on calls for police service to SD61 schools.

“I can tell you that the data is under-representative of what the situation is, because there is a high reluctance to report to the police,” says Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak.

“We have had people leave the district. It is commonly known in schools and is starting to become accepted practice that you just don’t use that particular washroom or you don’t access that part or these individuals in the school. Why are students having to make those decisions and these choices?”

The school district’s board has published a list of its safety programs, actions and policies in place for students, which includes invitations to police to host gang-related information sessions at some high schools.

It’s also expressing concern around the pre-emptive and unprecedented order so close to the Oct. 19 provincial election campaign.

The board says it met with provincial ministers in August. Then, after receiving a follow-up letter from Singh on Aug. 19 with additional questions and concerns, the board says it replied saying it would provide a written response to each outstanding question and concern by Sept. 23.

“Victoria schools have safety plans and protocols in place all well within the line of ministry directives,” says Howe.

The board’s safety plan has to be submitted to the ministry for approval by Nov. 15.

“I am very optimistic that we are going to land in a really good place,” says Duthie.