

Kirk Duncan, CTV Vancouver Island





New police uniform-like jerseys will be worn by the Victoria Harbourcats baseball team on what they're calling "Force Fridays."

Victoria police partnered with the Harbourcats, who play just steps away from police headquarters at Royal Athletic Park, to help the team create the custom jerseys.

The Harbourcats are donning the special duds to show respect and gratitude to all local first responders including VicPD.

"Connections are important. We want to do everything we can, to pay it forward and pay it back to those out there that are risking their lives for us to be out here to enjoy this weather and play a game," said Curtis Pelletier, director of player development.

"For people to come here and relax and to feel better about their day to day life, their stress, you know, feel safe. It all comes together with us recognizing the Victoria Police Department."

Police say it's partnerships like this one that appeal to the force and the community.

"One of the things we are always trying to do with our police organization is to always be active with our community, engage with our youth and make sure that we are using opportunities to have discussion and dialogue in what matters most in keeping our community safe," said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak.

The jerseys will be highlighted this Friday, June 7 on opening game night and Victoria police will be there to pitch in with opening ceremonies.