VICTORIA -- Harbour Air Seaplanes will return to offering a limited number of flights along its major routes starting April 27.

The daily flights will travel between Victoria and Vancouver, and between Nanaimo, Sechelt and Vancouver.

The airline notes that it is an essential service and while daily flights will be available, no one should travel unless it is an on essential trip.

“We know that ‘returning to operations’ is not a ‘return to normal,’” said Harbour Air in an announcement Wednesday.

“As we begin to look towards the future, we are working hard to ensure that we are providing the safe, essential travel services you’ve come to expect from Harbour Air.”

The airline says it is taking multiple steps to ensure safety on its daily flights.

Harbour Air will only fly its larger de Havilland Otter planes and is restricting maximum capacity to 40 per cent to allow for physical distancing.

Meanwhile, all passengers will have their temperature checked using a no-touch thermometer before boarding planes, and will be required to fill out a health declaration form before each flight.

Passengers will also be given gloves and masks, which must be worn throughout the entire flight.

Harbour Air employees will also have their temperature checked when starting and ending shifts and are permitted to deny boarding to any passenger that they believe may be sick.

Harbour Air’s new flight schedule for the Victoria to Vancouver route, starting April 27, can be found here.

The new flight schedule for the Nanaimo, Sechelt and Vancouver route can be found here.