VICTORIA -- VICTORIA – Weather has forced the cancellations of some Harbour Air flights to and from the island Monday.

Early morning flights from Victoria's Inner Harbour to Vancouver and Richmond have been cancelled or delayed.

Flights from Vancouver to Nanaimo, Victoria and Salt Spring Island are also affected by the wet and foggy conditions.

Vancouver flights to Seattle were also cancelled or delayed.

A full list of the status of Harbour Air flights to and from the island is available here.