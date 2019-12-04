VICTORIA – South American produce isn’t all that uncommon in the aisles of Vancouver Island grocery stores, but what one employee found Wednesday in the Parksville-Qualicum area was different.

Oceanside RCMP say a local grocery store employee called police to report a suspicious baggie found amongst the fruits and vegetables.

Mounties attended the scene, seized the package and tested it, confirming it contained more than three and a half grams of cocaine.

Now police are searching for its owner.

"If you are in the habit of dropping significant quantities of cocaine in very public places, consider attending the Oceanside RCMP detachment as we sure would like to talk to you," police said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are just grateful that this was found by a responsible employee and did not fall into the hands of a child," they added.