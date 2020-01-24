VICTORIA -- A section of Highway 4 remains closed Friday morning after a rockslide cut off road access to western Vancouver Island.

The rockslide at a construction site near Kennedy Lake closed the highway throughout the day Thursday, cutting off the West Island communities of Tofino and Ucluelet from the rest of the island.

More than 24 hours later, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the highway at Kennedy Hill will have a limited reopening for essential travel only between noon and 8 p.m.

Travel will be restricted to passenger vehicles and light pickups only.

All vehicles will be screened at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction and at Sproat Lake, where larger vehicles will be turned around, the ministry says.

The highway will be closed to all other traffic for "a lenghty closure" while a temporary bridge is installed.

Tofino resident Karen Brodie tells CTV News the shelves at the Co-op grocery store were going bare around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Photos provided to CTV News show a lack of fresh produce in the grocery aisles. Brodie said a truck was due to arrive Thursday to resupply the store however it was turned around before reaching the highway obstruction.

The obstruction is roughly 15 kilometres from Ucluelet where construction crews have long been working to upgrade the precarious highway pass.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says that crews were conducting a scheduled controlled blast in the area, which resulted in a “larger than anticipated rockfall” spilling onto the road.

On Thursday night, the ministry said a portion of the shoulder and roadway surface had fallen away.

"The contractor needs to build that area back up to highway grade before the road can reopen," the ministry said.

The contractor worked through the night, placing 15 dump trucks of fill an hour to build up the base.

"While some progress was made, the base did not build as quickly as project engineers had estimated," the province said Friday.

"Overnight, the decision was made to bridge the damaged section of highway to open it as soon as possible."

Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne told CTV News Thursday the rockslide knocked out a large retaining wall, leaving residents and travellers stranded.

"We are cut off from civilization – or maybe it's that civilization is cut off from us – but the road is closed and there's no traffic access from the West Coast," Osborne said.

"With a complete closure like this we're looking at using a helipad at Tofino hospital in case of an actual life-threatening emergency," Osborne said.

Traffic control personnel are turning drivers around at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction and at Sproat Lake.

In July, blasting in the same area caused several large boulders to fall onto the roadway, closing the highway for several hours.

The latest information on the road closure is available on the DriveBC website.