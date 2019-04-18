

CTV Vancouver Island





Elizabeth May is tying the knot in a way befitting her position as leader of Canada's Green Party.

May, who is also MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, is getting married on Monday to fiancé John Kidder.

Their nuptials just happen to take place on International Earth Day, and May says the wedding will be a "low-carbon affair."

Kidder, 71, is also involved with the Green Party and met May in 2013 when he ran as the Green nominee in the B.C. Interior.

"We're both very excited about getting married and I sort of want to pinch myself," May told CTV News Thursday.

The couple is asking guests to be environmentally friendly by coming in an electric car or by bicycle.

"I'm already in my head calling it 'My Big Fat Green Wedding,'" May joked. A fleet of electric vehicles will also be used to shuttle passengers and deliver items to and from the wedding.

"It's very important for John and me that we reflect our values in the way we walk down the aisle and the way we celebrate with our family," she said.

The ceremony will also incorporate Indigenous, Buddhist and traditional Anglican elements, May said. It will be followed by a reception in Sidney.