

Scott Cunningham, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- Green Party leader Elizabeth May is projected to win her Vancouver Island riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

As of 8 p.m. the face of the Green Party was leading with more than twice as many votes than her Conservative and Liberal contenders.

May has served as the leader of the federal Green Party since 2006 and was first elected as the Saanich-Gulf Islands MP in 2011.

The federal party leader is a renowned environmentalist, prominent lawyer, author of seven books, Officer of the Order of Canada, a mother and grandmother.

She boasts more years of government experience than any of the other federal party leaders.