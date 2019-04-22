

CTV Vancouver Island





Elizabeth May walked down the aisle Monday, celebrating both her wedding and Earth Day.

The Green Party Leader married British Columbia entrepreneur John Kidder at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.

The couple had an eco-conscious wedding and encouraged guests to arrive by bike, bus, train, or ferry in order to minimize their carbon footprint.

The newlyweds took photos on the steps of the cathedral, before leaving for the reception in Sidney in a fleet of electric cars.

May commissioned a local designer to make her dress, which boasts a spring theme and is decorated with handmade tulips, peonies and ferns.

May announced her engagement to Kidder last November. She said she knew Kidder for about five years, but sparks flew at a Green Party convention last September.

Kidder, 71, who is from Ashcroft, B.C., popped the question about a month later, May has said.

Kidder has deep roots in the Green Party, having run federally for a seat in B.C., and is a founder of the provincial party.

May said he is a retired technology entrepreneur who operates a hops farm in Ashcroft, but also spends time in Vancouver.

Kidder is the brother of the late actress Margot Kidder and has three children and four grandchildren.

May has a daughter, three stepchildren and seven grandchildren.