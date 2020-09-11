VICTORIA -- A Greater Victoria man is facing multiple child pornography-related charges following an investigation by Central Saanich police.

Police say they discovered a number of child abuse materials and a firearm in the man’s home on Feb. 7 while conducting a search warrant on his residence.

On Aug. 20, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved four charges against the man, Christopher Michael Wakefield.

The charges include possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, distributing or selling child pornography and careless storage of a firearm.

He is currently not in police custody and is out on a number of conditions, including not going to any public area where someone under the age of 16 is reasonably expected to be present, like a park, playground, theatre or school grounds; a prohibition from communicating with anyone under the age of 16; and a ban on engaging in employment or volunteer work that requires contact with people under the age of 16.

Wakefield, born in 1950, is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5.