VICTORIA -- Police are investigating after alarming graffiti was found spray painted at Macaulay Point Park on Wednesday night.

Victoria police say the graffiti was spotted by a park-goer around 7 p.m. near the 300-block of Clifton Terrace.

The graffiti contained anti-Semitic messages and “other hate-based content,” say police.

According to VicPD, the park-goer told officers that the paint seemed fresh and was sprayed on several signs and structures in the park.

VicPD hate crimes and graffiti investigators are now seeking information on the vandalism.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and dial extension-1 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.