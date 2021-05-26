CHEMAINUS, B.C. -- Greyson Miller, a Grade 3 student at Chemainus Elementary School, wants to make one of his favourite games at school more accessible for everyone.

“Gaga ball” is a game similar to dodgeball and is played inside a fenced-in, hexagonal pit.

The pit is the problem, Greyson says. One his classmates who requires a wheelchair can’t get inside the pit to play. Nor can other people with mobility issues.

“They can’t lift up the wheelchair and get her in because that’s pretty hard,” Greyson says. “A gate would really help.”

Last week, a GoFundMe page was launched to raise money to install gates.

On Tuesday, someone approached the Cowichan Valley School District about Greyson’s campaign, and the school district is now footing the bill for the gates.

“It is so awesome to see Greyson with his big heart and trying to make his game gaga ball inclusive,” says Mike Russell, director of communications for the school district.

The district will now be looking at making all of its gaga ball pits more accessible, and adds it will also be working with staff to close the GoFundMe page and return the money raised to those who donated it.