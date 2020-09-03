VICTORIA -- A woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the Gorge Waterway by Victoria firefighters, police and a good Samaritan.

According to VicPD, police were called to the Selkirk Trestle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a “woman in crisis” jumping into the waterway.

When officers arrived, they discovered a bystander had already climbed down the trestle and was helping pull the woman onto a piling.

A Victoria Fire Department rescue boat arrived shortly after and firefighters, police officers and the good Samaritan helped move the woman onto the boat.

Police then took her into custody under the Mental Health Act and brought her to a hospital for assessment.

Neither the woman nor the bystander were injured in the incident, say police.