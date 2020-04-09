VICTORIA -- Donations have been pouring in for the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, which asked for financial support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community farm, which annually closes in the winter and reopens in the spring, was forced to close due to the global health crisis after opening for just one week at the beginning of March.

The children’s farm, which is run entirely on community donations and volunteers, asked the community for financial support to help cover the cost of feeding and housing its animals.

“This is a situation that has never arisen in the past 35 years of operation,” read the farm’s online "goat fund me" campaign.

“After the winter months with all the extra costs of renovation and labour the farm relies on having a good and successful opening season with a busy spring break all through Easter weekend to recover our funds and keep the farm afloat.”

Within 24 hours of issuing the call for help, the island community exceeded the farm’s fundraising goal of $6,000. As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a total of $6,640 had been raised.

Excess funds will go continue to go towards caring for the animals and running the farm, which is closed for an indefinite amount of time.

According to the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, it costs roughly $2,250 each month to just feed all of the animals.

“It is not an easy step to ask for help,” said the farm. “We totally understand that this crisis has put many people and businesses in financial difficulties and we certainly don't want to make these worse.”

“But we are hoping that there are some people out there who can afford to make a donation to help the animals. Even small donations help!”

The Beacon Hill Children’s Farm’s campaign can be found online here.