VICTORIA -- Video has emerged of a tense altercation between anti-logging activists and forestry workers on Vancouver Island.

The activists say a young Indigenous person was injured during the standoff with 10 workers in the Walbran Valley, near Port Renfrew, on Tuesday.

The region has been the site of ongoing blockades by the Rainforest Flying Squad, a group that is opposed to old-growth logging on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted an injunction last month to remove the blockaders from the nearby Fairy Creek area, but the RCMP have yet to move in to clear the protest camps.

The Rainforest Flying Squad filed a notice to appeal the court's decision earlier this week.

Video shot by the activists Tuesday and provided to CTV News shows several forestry workers yelling and threatening the blockaders.

"Maybe you should go home and collect your welfare cheque," one worker tells the activists.

"You guys think you’re smart," another one shouts. "You and your f--king teepees."

Western Forest Products issued a statement Wednesday through its limited partnership with the Huu-ay-aht First Nations-owned Huumiis Ventures.

In the statement, the company identifies the men as "a contractor crew" and says the RCMP and WorkSafeBC were notified of the incident.

But the RCMP said they were not aware of the altercation prior to seeing the activists' video on Wednesday. Mounties from the Lake Cowichan detachment have been sent to the area to speak with victims and witnesses, the RCMP said.

"You made the Walbran look like Hastings Street," one worker shouts in the video, referring to Vancouver’s troubled Downtown Eastside.

"You want your Fairy Creek, you can have it, but stay the f--k away from Western [Forest Products] land," another says.

At one point in the video, one of the men slaps the phone out of the hand of the activist who is recording the altercation, while other men shout "grab the phone" and "get that phone."

The activists say three workers also attacked a young Indigenous member of the blockade, trying to force him to the ground while a fourth man hit him. The workers then promptly left the camp.

The forestry company says it has hired a third-party advisor to investigate the incident and has paused its tree-cutting work in the area pending the outcome of the investigation.

Protesters have been actively blockading logging roads in the region around Port Renfrew, on the southwest coast of Vancouver Island, since August.