After spending six months in the hospital undergoing numerous surgeries, a young Saanich girl struck by a car last year is finally back home.

Leila Bui was on her way to school the morning of Dec. 20 when she was struck by an SUV in the intersection of Ash Road at Torquay Drive.

She has since spent six months in hospitals, was put into an induced coma for a time and suffered severe brain damage.

Her family says she still has a long way to go in her recovery, but they're holding on to hope that she'll find her way back.

"Leila is a super strong and determined girl who has demonstrated to us throughout this whole journey just how much she wants to stay with us," a family member said on a GoFundMe page.

They said they are extremely grateful for everyone who donated to the campaign, raising more than $15,000 which was used to buy an accessible van, cover lost wages and renovate a bathroom to meet Leila's needs.

Now that she's back home, the family said Leila's little sister is enjoying cuddling up to her whenever she can.