

Bradley MacLeod, CTV Vancouver Island





Classic cars have lined Victoria's Inner Harbour since Thursday, drawing thousands of people downtown to admire the vintage beauties and spend their cash.

Started in 1998, Northwest Deuce Days takes place every three years, but its future is now in question.

Some Northwest Deuce Days participants drove their 1930s-era automobiles from as far away as Southern California this year, while others even shipped their vehicles from New Zealand to be part of the popular event.

But despite its massive popularity, the event's executive director says he's not sure he is up for another three years of hard work.

Al Clark said the first event had 125 cars on display, and now it has reached nearly 1,400. Clark says the car-loving community that’s been created is “overwhelming,” but so is the commitment.

Nearly all of Victoria’s hotel rooms were rented out this weekend, according to Chemistry Consulting Group, which tracks hotel occupancy in the city.

Hundreds of volunteers pitched in, but Clark is widely considered the event's engine.

Even this year's festivities were in jeopardy until Destination Greater Victoria stepped in to help with the time-consuming task of getting appropriate registrations.

“That’s what everyone wants to know right now,” Clark said when asked if he's up for hosting another event.

Before he makes a final decision about 2022, Clark said he will talk with his volunteers and, most importantly, his wife.

Destination Greater Victoria says the organization is willing to help out again, but it all depends on Clark's involvement.