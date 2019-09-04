Fundraising campaigns have been launched for two victims of a violent crash in downtown Victoria last week.

Just after midnight on Aug. 25, a truck that was fleeing police charged through a red light at the intersection of Douglas and Bay streets and collided into three other vehicles.

Surveillance footage of the crash shows the driver of the truck fleeing the scene after dealing major damage to the other vehicles and causing one car to roll over.

A high-speed collision caught on camera last night at Douglas and Bay streets in #Victoria. Multiple vehicles involved and a close call for one cyclist.



Waiting for more details for police and will have updates on @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/yOCMsWmIYh — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) August 24, 2019

While police reported that no life-threatening injuries were caused by the crash, victims of the collision are still suffering from a number of serious injuries and are unable to work.

Two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for two victims of the crash; a local woman who is a nurse and mother of three, and an area man who was on patrol in his security car when his vehicle was struck.

The first fundraising campaign launched on Aug. 30 on behalf of the single mother of two, Cheryl (whose surname has not been shared).

According to the fundraiser, Cheryl recently underwent a costly divorce that cut through most of her savings and was in the process of rebuilding her life with her two children when her vehicle was struck.

She suffered a "serious concussion" from the crash which has left her unable to work as a nurse while she recovers, according to the fundraiser.

Cheryl is recovering in a dark room to avoid mental stimulation and doctors are unsure of when she will be able to return to her physically demanding healthcare job, according to the website.

In the meantime, while Cheryl is hopeful that she will receive a settlement from ICBC, any conclusion to the investigation will take weeks if not months, according to the GoFundMe campaign.

Fundraising efforts are intended to cover necessities like rent, child care, back-to-school supplies, food, hydro bills and a replacement vehicle for the one that was destroyed in the crash.

On Sept. 2, a second GoFundMe campaign was launched in support of another victim of the crash, Aaron.

According to the fundraising campaign, Aaron had just begun his shift as a security guard when his work vehicle was caught in the crash.

"Aaron was left with a number of debilitating injuries and severe pain," reads the fundraiser.

His injuries include a broken ankle, lacerations, severe whiplash, bruising and muscle damage. Additionally, friends say that dramatic crash has given him traumatic flashbacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Concerns for Aaron's financial security are similar to Cheryl's. While friends are optimistic that he will receive a settlement from ICBC or WorksafeBC, he is unable to work until he recovers from his injuries and Employment Insurance is inaccessible until a decision has been made by authorities.

One item in particular that friends are hoping to have replaced is Aaron's glasses, which were tossed from his car when the collision occurred.

At the time of publication, Cheryl's fundraiser exceeded its $5,000 goal with a total of $5,130. Meanwhile, Aaron's had reached $1,864 of its $5,000 goal.

Both fundraisers remain open to further donations.