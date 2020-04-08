VICTORIA -- FortisBC is offering a deferral on utility payments for customers whose incomes have been impacted by COVID-19.

According to the company, British Columbians can apply for the COVID-19 Customer Recovery Fund to receive an automatic two-month deferral of bill payments from April 1 to June 30.

Meanwhile, FortisBC will also create an interest-free repayment plan for residents who sign up for the fund.

The company is also offering a deferral to small business owners in B.C.

Like residents, small business owners will be able to defer their payments from April 1 to June 30, and their repayment plan will be automatically spread out over the next 12 months following the deferment period.

Small business owners can also receive bill credits for the time their businesses are closed due to COVID-19.

To apply for the program, customers can visit FortisBC’s website or call the company’s natural gas phone line at 1-888-292-4104 or electricity phone line at 1-888-292-4105. The phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When applying, customers must describe how COVID-19 has impacted their income, or provide a date on when their business was forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

Details on FortisBC’s relief program can be found online here.