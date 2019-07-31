

The first BC Cannabis Store on Vancouver Island is expected to open its doors in Campbell River on Wednesday, more than nine months since marijuana was legalized.

The store in the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre will open to customers at 10 a.m.

CTV News and other media will be given a tour of the new store, which will sell Health Canada-approved products, including dried cannabis, oils, capsules and pre-roll joints.

The regular operating hours of the store will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The Campbell River location is opening on the same day as a new BC Cannabis Store in Cranbrook, becoming the third and fourth stores to open in the province and the first outside of Kamloops.

“We are looking forward to opening a BC Cannabis Store in Campbell River, as we continue our efforts to roll out our network of retail stores and service the province,” said director of retail operations Kevin Satterfield last week.

“BC Cannabis Stores is committed to being a good neighbour and integrating into the Campbell River community.”

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch says the store will create 16 new positions including cannabis consultants, a store manager and two assistant store managers.

Several more BC Cannabis Stores are slated to open this year around Vancouver Island, including: