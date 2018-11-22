

CTV Vancouver Island





At least two people won't be returning home after a fire broke out in their downtown Victoria apartment.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building on Fisgard Avenue for a report of a fire Thursday afternoon.

They managed to contain the blaze to one suite, but a mattress and some clothes sustained damage.

Some plumbing was also affected, causing extensive water damage to the suite as well as the one below it.

No one was injured in the fire.