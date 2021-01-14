VICTORIA -- No injuries have bee reported after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment along the Patricia Bay Highway.

The Saanich Fire Department was called to the fire near the northbound McKenzie Avenue exit of the highway around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, one small structure was on fire and flames could be seen shooting 30 to 40 feet into the air.

The fire department says that the flames were quickly doused and that no injuries occurred.

In total, 21 firefighters responded to the call. Police are expected to remain at the scene Thursday.

