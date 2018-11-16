Firefighters conduct rope rescue of hikers stranded on Mount Finlayson
Mount Finlayson is shown. Nov. 16, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 3:09PM PST
Last Updated Friday, November 16, 2018 4:13PM PST
Langford fire crews conducted a rope rescue of two hikers on Mount Finlayson Friday.
A technical rescue team was called to the popular hiking area just after 1 p.m.
Firefighters said a man and woman became stuck on a ledge on the back side of the mountain, just below the treeline.
As of 4 p.m., crews said the two hikers were rescued and heading back down the mountain.
They did not suffer any injuries in the incident.