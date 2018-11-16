

CTV Vancouver Island





Langford fire crews conducted a rope rescue of two hikers on Mount Finlayson Friday.

A technical rescue team was called to the popular hiking area just after 1 p.m.

Firefighters said a man and woman became stuck on a ledge on the back side of the mountain, just below the treeline.

As of 4 p.m., crews said the two hikers were rescued and heading back down the mountain.

They did not suffer any injuries in the incident.